Letters: BJP's volte-face

With the Supreme Court refusing to hear a petition seeking a direction to the central government to postpone the Budget till Assembly polls in five states are over, all eyes are now on the Election Commission (EC) for how it would rule on a similar demand by the Opposition.

It is amusing to see the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) determined to do what it prevented the United Progressive Alliance from doing in 2012. Setting a healthy precedent, the Manmohan Singh-led government had accepted the BJP’s demand to present the Budget after the completion of the state polls. What a volte-face by the BJP!

To pacify people angered by demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may announce sops before the polls. The Election Commission’s direction that the Budget should not contain state-specific proposals is meaningless. Any concession, incentive or policy decision intended to benefit the people would invariably include the states going to the polls.

Such a situation is against the principle of a level playing field in the elections. Legality or otherwise, political morality and ethics of the electoral process demand that the Budget be postponed. The question is: Will Modi rise above narrow electoral arithmetic and follow in the footsteps of his predecessor?

S K Choudhury Bengaluru