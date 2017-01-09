Letters: Case study for marketers

With reference to “Utterly, butterly plus more” (January 9), the evolution of Amul’s marketing strategy is a brilliant case study for all marketers. The marketing strategy at the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd for the product range has been about consistency and scaling up. The regular topical ads featuring the “utterly, butterly girl” are iconic, and have given the brand epic word-of-mouth publicity and visibility. Successful marketing strategists create a feel-good factor for their brands since the buying decision is very much pegged into positive emotions. The girl represents a tongue-in-cheek Kapil Sharmaesque image with a feel-good factor, and has given a significant boost to Amul’s brand equity.

The contemplated merchandising strategy will surely take marketing to a higher level and boost its brand equity in India and across the diaspora significantly. More lasting and tangible brand touch points will be created for Amul, and in this vein creating an girl doll (on the lines of the Barbie doll) is not a bad idea!

Sunil S Chiplunkar, Bengaluru



