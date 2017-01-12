Letters: Challenge for Indian MNCs

In the article, “‘Multinationals’ without global brands” (January 12), Kanika Datta laments the inability of Indian companies to become a global phenomenon. In addition to competing on price, Indian entities have to build a reputation for the quality of their products or services, timely delivery and courteous customer service during and after sales. These are essential both individually and collectively.

Japan’s strategy of zero defect, honest pricing and prompt complaint resolution catapulted it to the global stage from its dismal reputation after World War II.

Foreign companies found it easy to displace domestic ones in India because the latter were notorious for their high prices and low quality. Being late entrants to the global arena, Indian companies have to be exceptional in production and marketing to find a foothold abroad.

Global branding is founded on the buying experience of foreign visitors here. More often, they find us unreliable and dishonest in our transactions.

Building a global brand is tough, but that is where the challenge lies.