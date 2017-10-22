Letters: Changing character

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “An apology for note ban” (October 20), the decision of South Indian actor Kamal Haasan to apologise for having “hastily” supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of demonetisation indicates a hide-and-seek plan.



Haasan’s spontaneous tweet reading, “this has to be lauded for transcending party lines” could represent his keenness to fulfil his political ambitions, too. His latest averment that “if the Prime Minister admits the mistake... another salaam (salute) from me is waiting for him” likely complicates the actor’s political character in the future.



Does Haasan want to grant himself special political status by saying that “correcting the mistake... and importantly, admitting it, is the hallmark of great leaders”?Bengalurucan be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:The Editor, Business StandardNehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in