JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

It's all about fundamentals
Business Standard

Letters: Changing character

Does Kamal Haasan want to grant himself special political status by saying that 'correcting the mistake... and importantly, admitting it, is the hallmark of great leaders'?

Business Standard 

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “An apology for note ban” (October 20), the decision of South Indian actor Kamal Haasan to apologise for having “hastily” supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of demonetisation indicates a hide-and-seek plan.
 
Haasan’s spontaneous tweet reading, “this has to be lauded for transcending party lines” could represent his keenness to fulfil his political ambitions, too. His latest averment that “if the Prime Minister admits the mistake... another salaam (salute) from me is waiting for him” likely complicates the actor’s political character in the future.

 
Does Haasan want to grant himself special political status by saying that “correcting the mistake... and importantly, admitting it, is the hallmark of great leaders”? 
Vinayak G Bengaluru
 
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number 
First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 22:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements