Letters: Congress' dilemma

The massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the civic polls of Uttar Pradesh is disappointing and disturbing to the Congress party at a time when Rahul Gandhi is all set to take over as national president of the party. Malicious propaganda against the BJP by Congress leaders has failed to improve the prospects of the Congress. More interesting to the people but disturbing to the Congress leadership is the fact that the party has been knocked out even in the Gandhi family bastion of Amethi. State Chief Minister Adityanath, who led the party’s campaign, has given credit for the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. The 2019 Lok Sabha election is about 18 months away. Adityanath must concentrate on health care, maintenance of law and order, holding the price line of essential commodities and must strive hard to control corruption in government offices to improve its prospects of giving more number of seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan