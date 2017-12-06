Letters: Congress reinvention

With reference to the Chinese whisper titled “Jumping to a conclusion?” (December 6), for the Congress regional satraps, the dynasty came in handy to end perennial infighting to willingly share mutual denial of the top chair. And the arrangement functioned till its president produced results. The tide turned with the loss of the tall Y S Rajasekhara Reddy of Andhra Pradesh and the weakening of the Congress had begun. It is the turn of Rahul Gandhi to redeem the lost shine of a premier national party that ruled the post-Independence decades and in the process prove his own mettle. In the current run of politics, much more than its president the party needs to reinvent itself.



The rapid rise of the (BJP) could give it the much needed fillip to re-consolidate. How quickly this gets done depends on how eager are the Congressmen to explore ways to sink their differences and be back to winning ways. Maybe Gandhi would yet prove to be the right choice. The strength of the Congress lies in its experience and good bench strength, a major weakness thus far of the

Navi Mumbai

