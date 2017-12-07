Letters: Cost of delay

This refers to the article "Delays could cost companies future highway contracts" (December 6). Companies, especially established ones, often take their contractual obligations for granted once their bids are accepted. Contractual obligations are bound by capital availability, and the capacity for timely execution. This is over and above the requirement of quality of work. It will be grossly unfair to their competitors if one company corners all the bids without timely execution of the projects. It upsets state policy planning and in turn the benefit to the general public. These companies known for their work quality should however not be totally blacklisted but nudged into action to remain a participant in future bidding processes. It is only appropriate that the capital strength of the company at the time of bidding should be assessed to ensure that there is no stagnancy in economic movement and credit institutions are not burdened with non performing assets.

