Letters: Credible cricket panel

With reference to “Panel led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI” (January 31), it is surprising that the picked only one cricketer in the panel chosen to run the Indian cricket board. Overall, it is a good panel comprising credible faces. Barring former Indian cricketer Diana Edulji, no other panel member would have any idea of how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) functions. The new administrators will take some time to not only understand the functioning but also to implement the recommendations of the Lodha committee report. They also have to submit the report to apex court within four weeks. And as rightly agreed by the Supreme Court, the committee of administrators and chief executive officer Rahul Johri should be paid by the BCCI. With the inclusion of Edulji, women cricket would also get much needed attention. Hopefully, all the Lodha committee suggestions would be implemented by this eminent panel in right earnest, and transparency and accountability will become the second name of BCCI. Bal Govind Noida



