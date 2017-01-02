Letters: Cricket cleanup

With reference to news reports on January 2, the far-reaching verdict of the Supreme Court ordering Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke to forthwith vacate their offices was a foregone conclusion. The top officials of the governing body had been showing scant respect towards the Justice Lodha Committee’s well-meaning recommendations that were aimed at ridding the country of its several cricketing ills, even as they had glossed over their “implementation”.

The Supreme Court bench has also issued requisite administrative guidelines for the smooth running of the BCCI until the matter is finally decided by it. Interestingly, the latest ruling also provides that all the office-bearers of the BCCI and its affiliate state units, who are in conflict with the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, will demit office. So the “inevitable” has finally taken place.

Needless to say, Anurag Thakur and Co. were highly keen to run the internal affairs of the BCCI as per their whims and choices. But despite several warnings by the apex court, the board’s top brass simply refused to relent and also failed to see the writing on the wall.

No wonder then that both of them have been made to pay such a huge price for living in a wonderland of their own making.

Vinayak G Bengaluru