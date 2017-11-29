Letters: Diverting attention

The people of Gujarat who would vote to elect a new government are missing the core issue which neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi or Congress’ Rahul Gandhi are addressing. “The wrong message” (November 28) rightly observed that instead of focusing on issues affecting the people of Gujarat and presenting them with alternative to bring back development, Gandhi has been raising issues that have no credibility. Similarly, the PM is speaking as chief minister of Gujarat, unable to cite any substantial achievement. He has been harping on issues to divert public attention by using chaiwala (tea seller) analogy.



Modi should understand that the people of Gujarat, where he was CM for nearly 13 years until he became prime minister in 2014, know of his humble background. He must rather focus on his public background of over 30 years. He should remember that even late President APJ Abdul Kalam was a newspaper boy but never mentioned this when he rose to high office. Having used his background to attain political power, voters are well aware that he has no connection with his past position now, as he hosts the Ambanis and Adanis and Godrej and Ivanka Trump at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. At the same time, the Congress should avoid focusing on non-issues that help Modi to divert public attention.

Secunderabad

