Letters: Don't count Mayawati out

With reference to the report, “BSP will not participate in Lalu Prasad’s anti-BJP rally in Patna: Mayawati” (August 24), it is evident from the Bahujan Samaj Party president’s stand that there is a great deal of distrust among the main political players, who are looking to become constituents of a secular alliance to combat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 general elections.
Although Mayawati is lying low, she is not out. She remains an important leader in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state. Her stand reveals that the secular alliance, if it ever comes into being, would have a lot of squabbles when dealing with the real business of seat sharing.
Samiul Hassan Quadri Bikaner
