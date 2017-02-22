Letters: Don't start from scratch

The employability of information technology employees was in doubt, but that they cannot be re-trained — as the report, “65% of IT employees not retrainable: Capgemini chief” (February 20), states — is more serious.

In part, elders associated with the system are to blame. Now that considerable professional and monetary resources have been invested, resources and beneficiaries have to be salvaged. Of the 3.9 million IT employees, if 1.5 million can be trained it would be an achievement. They should be made conscious of what they lack and provided with the basic wherewithal; enthusiasm, spirit of service, work ethic should be inculcated in them during training in specialised jobs.

Once they realise the gravity of the situation they will rise to the occasion. After all, turning semi-finished products into finished ones is easier than creating products anew.