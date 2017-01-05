Letters: EC should defer Budget

The presentation of the Union Budget days before the start of Assembly elections in five states will make a mockery of the model code of conduct that all parties must abide by.

A level playing field accords sanctity to the poll process and makes it acceptable to all parties and the electorate. The Narendra Modi government’s refusal to defer the Budget does no service to the cause of democracy. Its attempt to take advantage of being the party in power cannot be rationalised. It is telling that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to rely on the Budget, in addition to the prime minister’s spell, to sway voters to its side. The BJP’s insistence on the Budget date exposes its lack of confidence.

The Election Commission should not be awed by the seeming invincibility of the ruling party and the prime minister; it should defer the Budget until the Assembly elections are over.

G David Milton Maruthancode