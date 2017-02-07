Letters: Enhanced credit

Statistics show that banks and financial institutions are in a dilemma over whether to lend

The hike in allocation of farm credit by 11 per cent from Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore, in addition to the separate fund for micro irrigation and dairy activity, is a welcome move.



This being the reality, farmers have already reached a saturation point in borrowing, hence the possibility for availing of further credit is bleak unless the government revises the scale of finance or allows a loan waiver.



This being the reality, farmers have already reached a saturation point in borrowing, hence the possibility for availing of further credit is bleak unless the government revises the scale of finance or allows a loan waiver.



In this context, enhanced credit appears to be a preparation for the next general elections and indicates the possibility of a loan waiver after the election process is over. Rajiv N Magal Sakaleshpur



