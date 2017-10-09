JUST IN
Letters: Evading electoral reform

The government of the day seems to have some other ideas

With reference to “Govt rejects EC proposal on dues clearance for contesting elections” (October 9), the government’s decision, largely based on hypothetical situations, may come as a big reprieve for the entire political fraternity in our country. If it is already aware of the prevalence of some such “bias” in the government departments concerned it should have taken the requisite remedial action to “stem the rot”.
 
But, it may well be that some of its own ministers and sitting MLAs among others soon fall in that category. However, in all fairness, it was a well-meaning and timely proposal from the Election Commission of India that could have proved to be a step in the right direction, aimed at implementing various pending electoral reforms in India. But then the government of the day seems to have some other ideas. 

S Kumar New Delhi
First Published: Mon, October 09 2017. 22:35 IST

