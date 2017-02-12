Letters: 'Excessive' measure

Sania Mirza's name has been unnecessarily dragged into a controversy

With reference to the report, “Summons issued to for alleged tax evasion” (February 10), it is nothing but highhandedness on the part of the Service Tax Department to issue summons to the tennis player.



The reason for summoning her is that she has not paid service tax on Rs 1 crore paid to her by the government of Telangana for preparing for major tournaments as the state’s brand ambassador. This is not for service to Telangana but for cost. I doubt if service tax can be levied at all in this case. Assuming that it can be, why issue summons when a show cause is enough? It is akin to using a sledge hammer where only a blade was required. Summons is an extraordinary measure issued only to a recalcitrant.



Mirza’s name has been unnecessarily dragged into a controversy. The country will now think that she is a tax evader, which she is not. It will ruin her equanimity and distract her from preparing for tournaments. She is a gem of a tennis player and the country should be proud of her. Tarnishing her name by summoning her is reprehensible.



The department should withdraw the summons and issue a show cause memo, if on merit the service tax is payable. It does not seem to be payable as it was paid for meeting cost, not for being a brand ambassador.



Sukumar Mukhopadhyay