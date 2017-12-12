Letters: Exhibition of faith

With reference to “‘Pandit’ Rahul Gandhi” (December 12) his great grandfather, who was addressed as “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru” during the freedom struggle, changed the title to “shri” as prime minister. In his public appearances, too, he didn’t flaunt his religious preferences. Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was in awe of mentors Dhirendra Brahmachari and Chandraswami, but refrained from displaying Hindu symbols in public. His father, Rajiv Gandhi, aided the worship of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple but that is all about his religious tilt. Sonia Gandhi, too, has been diplomatic with her liking of Hindu practices. Yet, Rahul Gandhi has visited as many as 25 temples during his Gujarat poll campaign. He has been declared as a “janeu-dhari” Hindu by his party, and claimed to be a “Shiv bhakt” himself.



What does his sudden exhibition mean? If it is a theatrical ploy to win Gujarat, it would mean Narendra Modi has forced the Gandhi family to fight elections on his terms, as staunch Hindus discarding the fig leaf of secularism. If the change is transformational, the opportunity cost on Indian polity and the Congress may be akin to what Rajiv Gandhi paid by upsetting the Shah Bano judgment. Gandhi may win a battle now but lose the war in 2019.

Pune

