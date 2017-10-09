JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Corporate governance - Do we require new rules?
Business Standard

Letters Expediency over GST

There may be more coming as GST is new and it will take time to iron out the nitty-gritty

Business Standard 

The government recently announced several changes to the rates of the goods and services tax (GST) for various commodities. There may be more coming as GST is new and it will take time to iron out the nitty-gritty. But what is astounding is how the government has done away with transparency and audit trail in the purchase of jewellery and gems. Was it necessary to remove the PAN requirement for transactions worth over ~50,000? What happened to the so-called digital India effort? Evidently, the ballot box scored over the interests of the nation. Everyone knows that the jewellery industry is one of the biggest converters of not only black money into white and vice versa but also Indian currency into foreign currency and the reverse. To bring this measure just before some state elections and the festive season smacks of political expediency and discounts all claims of trying to bring openness into the economy. That the Opposition too is silent is proof that birds of a feather flock together. 

T R Ramaswami   Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, October 09 2017. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements