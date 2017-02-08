Letters: Fair competition

Jio's move to offer its services free for six months has rattled other players

Jio's move to offer its services free for six months has rattled other players

With reference to Megha Manchanda’s report, “35,000 PoIs given to Jio: Airtel” (February 8), the ongoing war between Jio and other telecom operators is shameful. To see such big companies stoop so low to block the entry of a new player is sad. Why can’t they rise above petty bickering and compete with the newcomer to offer improved services and lower prices?

Jio’s move to offer its services free for six months has rattled other players. They are not only running for cover but are also finding fault with anything Jio does to brand itself. Jio owner Mukesh Ambani has taken a huge gamble; he has deep pockets, but he is also an astute businessman. He would not do anything that does not have a fair chance of success.

Jio’s rivals should grow up and face the challenges. Airtel as the leading player should not have resorted to petty tactics like denying connectivity to Jio calls. was being strong. Talk of its merger with Idea seems a logical and pragmatic move. If Morningstar believes “RJio’s position is unsustainable” why are the other players panicking? Krishan Kalra Gurgaon



Business Standard