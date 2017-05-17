Letters: Farmers' plight

In a scathing attack on the two-month-old Congress in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that 42 have committed suicide allegedly because of the chief minister’s failure to fulfil his pre-poll promise of waiving

At the same time, the BJP, which is in power in Maharashtra, has failed to take note that at least 316 have committed suicide in the state’s Marathwada region in the first four months of this year.

from Tamil Nadu sat on dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for more than 40 days for their demands, but no Union minister visited them.

There was bedlam on the first day of the first session of the new Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the state allegedly betraying Before the state polls, the had promised to waive their loans, but that is yet to happen.

Clearly, no in the country is doing much to improve the lot of

S K Khosla Chandigarh

