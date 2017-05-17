Letters: Farmers' plight

In a scathing attack on the two-month-old Congress government
in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that 42 farmers
have committed suicide allegedly because of the chief minister’s failure to fulfil his pre-poll promise of waiving farmer loans.
At the same time, the BJP, which is in power in Maharashtra, has failed to take note that at least 316 farmers
have committed suicide in the state’s Marathwada region in the first four months of this year.
Farmers
from Tamil Nadu sat on dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for more than 40 days for their demands, but no Union minister visited them.
There was bedlam on the first day of the first session of the new Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the state government
allegedly betraying farmers.
Before the state polls, the BJP
had promised to waive their loans, but that is yet to happen.
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU