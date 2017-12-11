Letters: Fears from bailout

With reference to “FRDI bill: Irrelevant and unfair” (December 11), the buzz around the is making ordinary people anxious because they fear their hard-earned money will be compromised if the government would like to bail out any public sector bank with their deposits. This is primarily because they assume that their deposit is safe and has a sovereign guarantee. I do not think people, in general, know about the present cap of Rs 1 lakh. Things have changed drastically in the last two decades, hence the least this government can do is to increase the limit and provide complete transparency to

I am sure the government will not like to lose faith in because if they start deserting these then it will have both political and economic consequences. Rather these need to completely overhaul their credit assessment mechanism so that only viable projects are funded and the government maintains a distance from

Last but not the least, a strong bond market will only ease pressure on these as lending to long-term projects is a risky proposition and creates an mismatch. These are more suited to retail or small and medium enterprise lending.

Bal Govind Noida



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number