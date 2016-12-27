Letters: Feroze Gandhi's tradition

He did not hesitate to raise cases of corruption against the government

After reading Archis Mohan's review, “Unsung son-in-law” (December 27) of Bertil Falk’s book, Feroze: The Forgotten Gandhi, I think the book should be a compulsory read for all members of Parliament (MP).



Though Gandhi was the son-in-law of the then prime minister, he did not hesitate to raise cases of corruption against the government. He made efforts to investigate the case and was prepared before speaking in Parliament. When he was about 45, he exposed the Haridas Mundhra case, leading to the resignation of then finance minister T T Krishnamachari, termination of the finance secretary and Mundhra’s imprisonment.



What do present MPs do? They shout a lot, like Rahul Gandhi declaring that his exposure of Narendra Modi’s corruption would cause an earthquake. But when Rahul Gandhi did go about it, there was not even a tremor. Today’s MPs depend on the media, unsubstantiated entries in diaries or hearsay to make allegations against opponents. The result is the loss of their credibility in the public eye.



Feroze Gandhi was the first investigative parliamentarian. His tradition must be revived for the good of the Indian democracy.





Y G Chouksey