Letters: Flight of fancy

Apropos of “Modi ends Gujarat election campaign with a ‘splash’” (December 13), in the report, the Gujarat chief minister seems to claim that the Prime Minister’s seaplane ride is a first-of-its kind in India’s history. The PM’s official website also went on to claim that “PM Modi becomes first passenger of India’s first ever seaplane”. Both the claims were exposed by AltNews.in as false, which forced the Prime Minister’s website to retract the claim. The seaplane used by the PM was used for a trial run in which transport minister Nitin Gadkari took a ride. It is surprising that someone would want to use such publicity to solicit votes.

