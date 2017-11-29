Letters: For net neutrality

With reference to “Nobody owns the Net: Trai backs open access” (November 29), first, the Net is not the personal property of any service provider but a worldwide source of information. The Net performs major functions, namely providing information on current affairs, legal frameworks and finally as a “dictionary”. Accordingly, a knowledge-based mode of functioning shouldn’t be restricted except for protection of defence secrets. However, in such cases also modern satellites take care of such infringements. Access to information should always be available, all the more when governments the world over have adopted capitalistic leanings providing greater functional freedom. The success of such freedom can only be possible with a continuous flow of knowledge for which net neutrality is a must, with commercial considerations and business constraints not blocking or slowing down the smooth flow of information. Finally, the restrictions on access to information in an environment will be fraught with suspicion which is a general human tendency.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

