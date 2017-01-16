TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Budget 2017: Why these five tax rules spook corporate India
Business Standard

Letters: Generation gap

There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch

Srijit Basu  |  Gurgaon 

“Lessons from family feuds” by Bhupesh Bhandari (January 13) turns the spotlight on a topic that is critical to understanding Indian business — the benefits and pitfalls of family run enterprises. The internecine struggles at Apollo Tyres and Ranbaxy in the 1990s and the Samajwadi Party at the moment highlight the challenges that family run businesses and joint families have to grapple with as one generation hands over the baton to another. Generation gap may contribute to misunderstandings. There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch. The lesson from all of this is that the patriarch must keep an open mind, be ready to share authority with the next generation, and even concede that perhaps youngsters know better.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letters: Generation gap

There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch

There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch
“Lessons from family feuds” by Bhupesh Bhandari (January 13) turns the spotlight on a topic that is critical to understanding Indian business — the benefits and pitfalls of family run enterprises. The internecine struggles at Apollo Tyres and Ranbaxy in the 1990s and the Samajwadi Party at the moment highlight the challenges that family run businesses and joint families have to grapple with as one generation hands over the baton to another. Generation gap may contribute to misunderstandings. There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch. The lesson from all of this is that the patriarch must keep an open mind, be ready to share authority with the next generation, and even concede that perhaps youngsters know better.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letters: Generation gap

There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch

“Lessons from family feuds” by Bhupesh Bhandari (January 13) turns the spotlight on a topic that is critical to understanding Indian business — the benefits and pitfalls of family run enterprises. The internecine struggles at Apollo Tyres and Ranbaxy in the 1990s and the Samajwadi Party at the moment highlight the challenges that family run businesses and joint families have to grapple with as one generation hands over the baton to another. Generation gap may contribute to misunderstandings. There may be concerns that the progeny have not been fairly treated by the patriarch. The lesson from all of this is that the patriarch must keep an open mind, be ready to share authority with the next generation, and even concede that perhaps youngsters know better.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

image
Business Standard
177 22