Letters: Give important duties

Government has announced the posting of top executives to seven public sector banks

The government has announced the posting of top executives — managing directors (MD) and chief executive officers (CEO) — to seven public sector banks. In two cases, the incumbents are required to take charge after the incumbents retire.



The government could have done better and posted them immediately as officers on special duty (OSD) in line with several other government posts. They could have taken on the designation of board member and directly reported to the board. In the interim, they could have been made responsible for all credit, management of non-performing assets (NPA) and credit monitoring departments. All these tasks are crucial and they would eventually be responsible for improvement in all these areas once they assume charge as MD and CEO. Why not give them those responsibilities now itself?



Further, one of the two executive directors could report to the OSD for those specific areas. This way, banks would benefit from reduction in NPA and also maintain credit growth. The incumbents retiring in the next few months could be made responsible for all other areas.





S Ravindranath Coimbatore

