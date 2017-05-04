Letters: Give Pranab 2nd term

The tug of war over who should be president is gathering strength. By convention, rather than by Constitution, the number of terms for a person holding that office has been reduced to one while an incumbent prime minister can and often does hold office till death!

Pranab Mukherjee (pictured), whose first term ends in the next few weeks, is among the most distinguished people to have held the office of the president. His education, expertise on constitutional matters, independent thinking and long, unblemished record of holding various public offices with distinction, make him eligible.

One may cite his polite refusal to sign the ordinance moved by the previous United Progressive Alliance government. The ordinance sought to enable convicted candidates disqualified by a Supreme Court judgment to contest elections — a move to help Lalu Prasad.

Mukherjee’s speeches expressing concern on intolerance speak volumes about his commitment to uphold the values of dissent and debate, the oxygen of democracy. He has not been accused of grooming any of his children to succeed him.

It would serve India’s interest best if all those involved in electing the next president, agree instead to give him another term.