Letters: Green number plates for electric cars a good decision

This is with reference to your article, “E-cars may soon sport green number plates” (January 4). Having a green number plate is perfect for cleaner vehicles like But it is incentives like free parking for three years and toll waiver which should drive such car sales in the future. It is also good that in government’s ambition to make all country by 2030, has given some very sound suggestions like phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles gradually and providing charging points at multi-storey apartments to create a smooth infrastructure for It is not that cleaner vehicles on the road reduce pollution but a lesser number of vehicles on the road and maximum usage of public will help the government in its ambition and that is where shared services idea can get desired results. This draft looks comprehensive in nature as it also addresses vehicles’ fair resale value, which should ease the nerves of such owners who fear that they will have to sell their old vehicles at a throwaway price as they’re being phased out. But what is more critical here is to provide the necessary infrastructure for like has and make such vehicles more affordable than petrol or diesel ones so that there can be a gradual shift to

Bal Govind, Noida

