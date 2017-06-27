Letters: Hardened days

While the promoters could blame none but themselves for their predicament

With reference to Chinese Whispers’ item “Stressed employees” (BS, June 26), the situation seems to be quite worrisome for various high-debt companies in the current economic scenario.



While the promoters could blame none but themselves for their predicament, one feels sorry for the sleepless nights of the employees concerned. For sure, such a situation would not have emerged overnight and it amply indicates that these companies must have been turning a blind eye to the ground realities for long.



However, it goes without saying that cutting administrative/operational costs by taking recourse to such steps could bring some temporary relief only and the management of these companies must rise to the occasion by improving their sagging debt position. Mind you, serving of any half baked food won’t do and all out efforts must be made to wriggle out their asset-liability mismatches on a priority basis. An old saying says, a stitch in time.saves nine. S Kumar New Delhi

