Letters: Harsh step

With reference to “Govt cancels licence of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh” (December 9), the Delhi government should reconsider its decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, as it could be tantamount to punishing those who were not in any way linked to this most unfortunate incident as well. The concern shown by the Indian Medical Association over the government decision by terming it as “too harsh a step” and seeking action against “those who are at fault” after an enquiry speaks volumes about the desirability of a relook.



It may be highly unfair to punish the entire hospital staff for the reported negligence of the doctor/s concerned. However, the government must act sternly against the “open loot” as alleged by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, if so observed during the investigations that were carried out on its behalf. Needless to say, the five-star medical hotel culture prevailing in various private hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region should also be reined in. Reasonable norms should be put in place so as to keep tabs on manipulative and exploitative tactics that violate medical oaths.

Panchkula

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:The Editor, Business StandardNehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in