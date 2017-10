With reference to the report, “ to celebrate anniversary as anti-black money day: FM” (October 26), it is interesting that November 8 will be observed in two diametrically opposite ways — as by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and as a black day by Opposition parties protesting the note ban decision of a year ago.

I wish the government issues a white paper containing the list of politicians possessing black money. There should be an honest assessment of the party-wise accumulation of black money. But will that ever happen in India?

S Kumar, New Delhi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number