Letters: Hot-button issue

Without the BJP's tacit support, he would not have dropped the bombshell

The political crisis in Tamil Nadu triggered by the AIADMK’s unanimous choice of V K Sasikala as chief minister has become a hot-button issue.
 
It would be naïve to believe that the banner of revolt raised by former chief minister O Panneerselvam was not stage-managed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Without the BJP’s tacit support, he would not have dropped the bombshell that he had resigned as CM under duress. The division in the AIADMK over who should be CM seems to be between those willing to toe a BJP line and those unwilling to do so.

G David Milton   Maruthancode

