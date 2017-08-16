Letters: Identity crisis

With reference to Shrimi Choudhary’s report, “ jolt for tax evaders in stock market” (August 16), the issue is not just about tax evaders. Frequent meddling into citizens’ identity by the authorities is making them embarrassed, especially those who are not involved in any crime, financial or otherwise.



Last week, at the check-in counter of a reputed hotel in Mumbai, I saw a guest being asked to produce “some identity proof other than PAN card”. The guest produced his Aadhaar card, which was accepted. While waiting in the lobby, the guest casually asked me why PAN was not acceptable. He was not convinced when I shared my guess that “maybe, because recently thousands of PAN cards have been deactivated, the front desk staff may not want to take a risk”. According to him, the list of deactivated cards should be on the website of the income tax department and hotel staff “should be able to check (that) out in case of doubt”. Citizens are now more aware of the possibilities of technology than the BBB — businessmen, bureaucrats and bankers — elite think, I thought.



Perhaps, my short-time friend was making a valid point. The government has been meddling into citizens' identity this decade beyond tolerance levels. Modernisation, introduction of new technology or better procedures and practices should not inconvenience the target clientele group too much. There should be a project approach to such shifts, ensuring and planning for backward and forward linkages, making transition a smooth affair.If technology is amenable, the Aadhaar cards issued so far should be converted into multipurpose single index numbers with appropriate alphanumeric prefixes/suffixes to identify uses for bank accounts, ration cards, passport among others.