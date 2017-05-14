Letters: India has to be cautious

For China, OBOR or Maritime Silk Route is part of more ambitious plans

With reference to the editorial, “China’s new Silk Road: India’s caution on OBOR is well founded” (May 13), most major Western heads of states and leaders are likely to miss the proposed New Silk Road summit. The summit is an ambitious plan and part of an export drive by China.



To understand the policy motivation behind One Belt One Road, one must realise that China is anxious to maintain its growth momentum, especially with the uncertain outlook of the global economy. The Global Times in a recent article strikes a note of anxiety when it says: “As China’s demographic dividend diminishes, India, with half of its population below the age of 25, is poised to take advantage.”



Corridors of OBOR via Pakistan trespassing into India’s disputed Kashmir border have immense strategic value for China, not just for fuels and minerals, but also for accessing Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. China is perfectly aware that the Belt Road cuts through the disputed territory of Kashmir. It is well known that Indian Ocean is one of the world’s important maritime routes and the centre of gravity of the global system.



For China, OBOR or the Maritime Silk Route is part of more ambitious plans to beef up the country’s global economic muscle. The Belt Road programme does not benefit India in the long term. Whether the proposed OBOR or MSR establishes trade and friendly relations or creates new rivalries has to be watched. India needs to be cautious about China’s offer as it is likely to serve Chinese interests more than being beneficial to India or, for that matter, other Asian nations.



H N Ramakrishna Michigan





The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number

Business Standard

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: