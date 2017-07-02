Letters: Industry leaders

With respect to Vikram Johri’s “Slippery slope” in BS Weekend (July 1), the headline drew my attention to the fine article. The author has done a wonderful job of introducing the fallacies of two of the biggest contemporary industry leaders and charmers. It does so in such a fashion that we do not lose our respect for their creativity and contribution and at the same time understand (as Indians) why it is vital to strike an emotional balance if one wishes to contribute to the lives of employees by not behaving like a demigod. The last paragraph is an amazing piece of writing that thrashes the expectations of lofty morality from leaders. It teaches us to look at their achievements and learn from the one-role wonders. When I look at our leaders of industry, we are proud of their all-round personalities. Nevertheless, we want industry leaders to change people’s lives and impact the society in larger ways like some of their counterparts in the US.

