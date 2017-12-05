Letters: Infosys task cut out

With reference to “Infosys’ exit options” (December 5), the appointment of is indeed a positive news for once IT bellwether Infosys. The path ahead of him and is anything but rosy, hence they will have to hit the ground running from the word go. And since Parekh comes with the solid experience of turning business around in Capegemini, such qualities will come more than handy in his new role. The board and founders need to give him not only a free hand but also a long rope so that he can do justice to his assignment. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy must put all the issues on Panaya acquisition, Vishal Sikka’s exit and the former CFO’s severance package behind. Parekh needs to maintain a good rapport with all stakeholders. Has he to steer the ship out of troubled waters and also ensure that with growing competition from the likes of Accenture or Google, besides oldies such as TCS, Infosys emerge winner.

