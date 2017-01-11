Letters: Isn't EC independent?

It is reported that the Election Commission has sought the government’s views on the demand made by some Opposition parties to defer presenting the Union Budget in view of the model code of conduct setting in after the announcement of election in five states.

Once the election dates are announced the model code of conduct comes into effect and the government is not expected to make any major policy announcements during this period. It also places restrictions on the activities/movements of those in power which are bound to influence voters. The commission was aware that the Centre was planning to advance the date of presenting the Budget to the first week of February. And the Budget is bound to contain announcements that will have far-reaching impact on the lives of citizens across India. Given that, one wonders why the Commission chose to announce the poll dates without waiting for the announcement of Budget. At the most, the dates could have been announced after the Budget was presented, which would have brought ahead the schedule by a couple of weeks only, without harming anybody. Since that has not happened, the Opposition parties are right in demanding postponement of the the Budget until polling is over. This will again push the presentation of the budget by only a week or so from the customary date and hence not harm anyone.

The Commission’s choice to seek the opinion of the government is unprecedented. Isn’t the Election Commission of India an independent body? One wonders whether the panel is also going the way of the Reserve Bank of India, which had abrogated its powers in the matter of demonetisation as is evident from the submission reportedly made by it to the parliamentary committee. Hope better sense will prevail, and the commission will bar the Centre from either presenting the Budget before the elections are over or at least bar the government from making any policy decisions in the Budget (like tax concessions, any other sops etc).