Letters: Israel a genuine friend

The decision of the ministry of defence to scrap the missile deal with Israel has been taken keeping national interests in mind, and therefore, deserves to be welcomed. However, it must be remembered that the Jewish state happens to be the largest arms supplier to India and can be described as a genuine friend of the country, unlike some others who despite outwardly projecting to be well-wishers help Pakistan to wage a clandestine war against us. Jerusalem’s expertise in handling Islamic terrorism has come in handy for India in tackling the menace in Jammu and Kashmir.



Arun Malankar Mumbai