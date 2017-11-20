JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

GST rules changed on refund claims
Business Standard

Letters: Israel a genuine friend

Jerusalem's expertise in handling Islamic terrorism has come in handy for India in tackling the menace in Jammu and Kashmir

Business Standard 

The decision of the ministry of defence to scrap the missile deal with Israel has been taken keeping national interests in mind, and therefore, deserves to be welcomed. However, it must be remembered that the Jewish state happens to be the largest arms supplier to India and can be described as a genuine friend of the country, unlike some others who despite outwardly projecting to be well-wishers help Pakistan to wage a clandestine war against us. Jerusalem’s expertise in handling Islamic terrorism has come in handy for India in tackling the menace in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Arun Malankar   Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 22:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements