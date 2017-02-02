Letters:Jaitley deserves credit

Given the heavy usage of economic terms and the verbose construction of sentences in the Union Budget in most years, the common man’s reaction to it is usually unenthusiastic. Political parties therefore feel obliged to respond tepidly and criticise the document.



That India remains a bright spot in the global economic landscape amid unfavourable international developments and radical domestic policy actions shows that her macroeconomic stability continues to be the foundation of her financial success.



The government’s Transform, Energise and Clean India agenda to transform the quality of governance, energise various sections of society and clean the country of the evils of corruption, black money and non-transparent political funding is welcome.



The historic merger of the Railway Budget with the Union Budget without compromising the functional autonomy of the Indian Railways is bound to foreground it in the government’s fiscal policy. By doing away with Plan and non-Plan expenditure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has lived up to his promise of facilitating optimal utilisation of resources.



Higher allocation under the Fasal Bima Yojana, computerisation and integration of primary agriculture credit societies, expansion of the coverage of National Agriculture Market with enhanced agricultural credit target are welcome measures to raise the productivity of the primary sector. The launch of Mission Antyodaya for poverty alleviation, thrust to MGNREGA for more employment opportunities, availability of electricity, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities and higher allocations under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will go a long way in improving rural infrastructure.



The launch of SWAYAM platform by leveraging information technology, SANKALP for imparting market-relevant training and integration of entrance examinations under a National Testing Agency are important academic reforms.



The creation of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh, competitive ticket booking facility and elimination of unmanned level crossings will ensure passenger safety and ease of travel.



The government should be lauded for its efforts to strengthen the legal framework to facilitate resolution of non-performing assets of banks.



The much-needed tax relief to small taxpayers and reforms in funding of political parties reiterated the government’s resolve to fight black economy. Jaitley should be credited for not indulging in ill-advised fiscal adventurism.



