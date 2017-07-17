Letters: Job creators v/s job seekers

This is with reference to the interview with Pramath Sinha. “Indian industry not sophisticated enough to absorb IIT-quality engineers” (July 15). Dedicated and great educationalists should head IITs and there should not be any compromise while selecting the directors of such institutes. N R Narayana Murthy made an observation that in 60 years, India had failed to make any earthshaking invention. This is mainly due to our faulty education system, which does not encourage research and invention. When even a small country like could invent Skype, India despite having so many IITs and IIMs has failed miserably to make an impact on innovative technology and research.

A way to make our IITs research and invention oriented is by making them autonomous with minimal or no government interference. Only people of repute with expertise and knowledge known for their academic flair should head IITs and IIMs. These should be hubs for invention and research and create more entrepreneurs who will create

India should learn from the Silicon Valley. Risk-taking is encouraged there and entrepreneurs are heroes. It is a pity that many entrepreneurs from there are of Indian origin, who migrated to the USA. We can draw lessons by providing good infrastructure, uninterrupted electricity and expertise to young entrepreneurs. The human resource development ministry should turn our premium institutes into hubs of invention/innovation.

Veena Shenoy Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number