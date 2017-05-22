Letters: Kejriwal losing ground

It has been reported that the Union Finance Minister has filed a fresh civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Delhi Chief Minister for use of derogatory words by his counsel Ram Jethmalani. Kejriwal has been in the eye of a storm for allegedly accepting Rs 2 crore besides facing a defamatory case for accusing Jaitley of financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when he was president from 2000 to 2013. Jethmalani is a seasoned lawyer.

He should have pondered over the implications of the utterances in open court. He should have refrained from using abusive languages. The language prompted Jaitley to fire a fresh salvo at Kejriwal. Irresponsible utterances not only take away the precious time of courts but also contribute to increase in the number of cases. Criticisms and counter-criticisms are common in political circles. But the serious allegations of corruption and personal cases involving a chief minister would divert attention leaving little time for the administration to concentrate on running the government efficiently.

That Kejriwal has not been able to concentrate on good governance is manifest in the Aam Aadmi Party losing successive elections. Kejriwal has squandered away the opportunity given to him by the Delhi electorate in 2015. He has not only failed to prove his mettle but also let loose his tongue without pondering over the implications of his and his counsel’s outbursts.

K V Seetharamaiah, Hassan

