Letters: Lack of accountability

With reference to Subhomoy Bhattacharjee’s report, “Party manifestos silent on key issues” (February 21), almost all political parties make scores of promises and give voters high hopes. The report rightly addresses the fact that all major party manifestos in Uttar Pradesh have remained silent on key issues such as transportation and job opportunities; these ought to be among the priorities.

What should be noted is that according to the Supreme Court ruling, promises made in poll manifestos cannot be held as legally enforceable. Naturally, parties make such promises and forget about them when they come to power. There is no surety that poll promises would be fulfilled. Voters have now realised that not all poll promises can be realised; of course, they have no choice but to be deluded by these far-fetched dreams.

The poll manifesto is considered an important document on which voters rely and base their voting decision. If it contains promises only to woo them, it is no less than a malpractice. There are three kinds of false promises a political party may make in its poll manifesto. First, a lie, a blend of truth and false promises, which is partly fulfilled; second, a white lie, meaning totally false with no chance of fulfilment; third, statistical lies, which political parties come up with by stating fake figures.

Another report in this newspaper, "Election manifesto should be legally binding on parties: BKU" (September 16, 2016) had raised the issue of poll promises previously. Till now, no step has been taken. The key point is therefore not silence but lack of accountability.