Letters: Lowly protest

The Central government’s new rules regarding definitely need a relook but the Kerala Youth Congress workers’ act of slaughtering a cow in public as a protest is a new low in Indian politics. There are legal requirements and methods of slaughtering an animal and the act of the Youth Congress will, in turn, benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala too as the episode will be reiterated as an attempt to disturb the sentiments of the people. Further, it could also have led to disturbance in society. What happened in Kerala is a form of cruelty towards animals and the law must take its own course. A civilised and sane form of political protest is expected, not an unlawful act.

K B Dessai Fatorda

