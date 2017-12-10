Letters: Modi vs Congress

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item “Poster war in Surat” (December 8), all such developments could be a seen as living examples of politics at its dirtiest. In any case, the people’s electoral verdict could still spring many surprises. Who knows Ahmed Patel may eventually become the front runner among those who are keen to occupy the coveted chair of CM of Gujarat, should such a unprecedented situation arise on December 18? It, however, remains a moot question. For sure, Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to turn out to reap a fortune for the Congress. However, the party’s faint hopes could lie in the “anti-incumbency” factor against the 22-year-old rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party, more so when the latter has tactfully sidelined and even buried under the carpet the twin issues of demonetisation and goods and services tax. It’s Narendra Modi versus the Congress now.

