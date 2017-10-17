Letters: More focus needed

(NPA) in the Indian banking sector have never assumed such alarming proportions as they are doing at present.



Several banks have gross ratios running into double digits — a big worry. The State Bank of India has decided to create a special division headed by a person of the rank of managing director to exclusively deal with stressed loans.



The government and the Reserve Bank of India are seized of the matter, but more focused efforts are necessary to resolve this issue within a time frame.