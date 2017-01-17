TRENDING ON BS
Letters: Need for consensus

Upholding the democratic values is the moral responsibility of the ruling parties and the Opposition

V S K Pillai  |  Changanacherry 

The editorial, “Dangerous rhetoric” (January 17), points out the government’s intolerance of the criticism and suggestions of Opposition parties. The editorial is relevant because the economy is not registering inclusive growth as envisaged. Demonetisation and the subsequently inadequate and slow process of remonetisation have caused irreparable loss to the economy. People from all walks of life are still enduring the pain of demonetisation.

At this juncture, the government should look to reach consensus with the Opposition to speed up the execution of reforms and to accelerate growth. Upholding the values of democracy is the moral responsibility of the ruling parties and the Opposition.  

The government must refrain from imposing its policies and actions. Healthy economic growth and social development are the need of the hour. To ensure that, the government must take the people along with it.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

