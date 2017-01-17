Letters: Need for consensus

The editorial, “Dangerous rhetoric” (January 17), points out the government’s intolerance of the criticism and suggestions of parties. The editorial is relevant because the economy is not registering inclusive growth as envisaged. and the subsequently inadequate and slow process of have caused irreparable loss to the economy. People from all walks of life are still enduring the pain of demonetisation.

At this juncture, the government should look to reach consensus with the to speed up the execution of reforms and to accelerate growth. Upholding the values of is the moral responsibility of the ruling parties and the Opposition.