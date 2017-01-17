Letters: Need for consensus

The editorial, “Dangerous rhetoric” (January 17), points out the government’s intolerance of the criticism and suggestions of Opposition
parties. The editorial is relevant because the economy is not registering inclusive growth as envisaged. Demonetisation
and the subsequently inadequate and slow process of remonetisation
have caused irreparable loss to the economy. People from all walks of life are still enduring the pain of demonetisation.
At this juncture, the government should look to reach consensus with the Opposition
to speed up the execution of reforms and to accelerate growth. Upholding the values of democracy
is the moral responsibility of the ruling parties and the Opposition.
The government must refrain from imposing its policies and actions. Healthy economic growth and social development are the need of the hour. To ensure that, the government must take the people along with it.
