Letters: Never too late

This refers to “Reverse trade ban” (July 16). It is never too late to correct our mistakes, if we realise that yes, we have goofed up. And it applies to our government also, which should think again about this ban on sale of and It is an undeniable fact that after five-six years when a cow or buffalo stops producing milk, the owner does not have any other option but to sell it to the slaughter house. And if he simply lets them lose, then also there is an issue of them falling into the wrong hands. And if farmers are forced to maintain unproductive at their disposal, then sooner or later they will lose interest in dairy farming and ultimately the sector will face the brunt. So the government should really introspect and think what the apex court has suggested and lift the ban completely. The ruling party may be in a dilemma that if they do it, the Opposition will claim it as victory, but in larger scheme of things, when division is being created between states and beef lynching incidents are giving a bad name to the government, it is too low a price to pay.

Bal Govind Noida

