Letters: Ominous sign

The abdication of responsibility by the Haryana government in Panchkula where supporters of chief went on a rampage torching vehicles and causing unrest after he was convicted of rape was even more complete than when the government failed to quell the Jat agitation earlier.



A prescient high court had already warned the lax government to meet eventualities with firmness. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in coalition with the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, was at least making noises over the continued state of unrest there.



In running Haryana, the BJP has not only been ineffective in upholding law and order but worse, tongue-tied. Vote bank politics is not new to this nation but for a government to be rendered helpless to this extent because of it, is an ominous sign.Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are now sought to be acquired by the BJP, which is to be expected as it has to look for new political pastures. But with such a skewed approach to political governance, as in Haryana, south India could well be in far more trouble than the limited harm it bears due to endemic regional politics.