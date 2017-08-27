Letters: Ominous sign

-
ALSO READGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Details of the 14-yr-old rape case Tweeple hail Dera chief conviction but denounce violence in Punjab, Haryana Tense, curfew-like restrictions: Chandigarh, Panchkula on edge ahead of verdict on Dera chief The riches and clout of a guru who's both Ram and Rahim Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted; violence erupts
-
The abdication of responsibility by the Haryana government in Panchkula where supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim went on a rampage torching vehicles and causing unrest after he was convicted of rape was even more complete than when the government failed to quell the Jat agitation earlier.
A prescient high court had already warned the lax government to meet eventualities with firmness. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in coalition with the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, was at least making noises over the continued state of unrest there.
In running Haryana, the BJP has not only been ineffective in upholding law and order but worse, tongue-tied. Vote bank politics is not new to this nation but for a government to be rendered helpless to this extent because of it, is an ominous sign.
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are now sought to be acquired by the BJP, which is to be expected as it has to look for new political pastures. But with such a skewed approach to political governance, as in Haryana, south India could well be in far more trouble than the limited harm it bears due to endemic regional politics.
R Narayanan Ghaziabad
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU