Letters: PM's remark

Prime Minister seems to believe that just as in love and war all is fair in politics, too. For Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh is “the only person who knows the art of bathing with a raincoat on”. It is wrong to find fault with a noble person for the fault of a few others directly involved in big scams during Singh’s tenure as PM.

Modi tried to find an excuse in the former PM as he could not take the heat of criticism levelled against the ill-planned and unsuccessful demonetisation drive from many economists, including the former finance minister and Singh. Modi has shown maturity on a few occasions in the past, by disapproving of offensive statements made by his party MPs such as Sakshi Maharaj and Giriraj Singh. It would be magnanimous if he apologises for his own offending remarks.



