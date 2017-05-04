TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Letters: Point, counterpoint

Bibek Debroy responds

Y P Issar 

Bibek Debroy, has been commenting left, right and centre on economic issues and  has even used limericks, which have added flourish to the debates. It may be only proper to join the debates with him in the same coin.
Change the year or
Change the five-year plan,
But being of
Right of Centre clan,
You may claim that you did really 
devils fought, 
But for poor this shadow boxing will come to a naught.
Who has forgotten 
Don Quixote!

Y P Issar   Karnal

Bibek Debroy responds:
 
You got a kick! 
But it wasn’t a limerick. 
Don’t know about clan, 
I do what I can. 
Only posterity shall prove what will stick.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

