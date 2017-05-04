Letters: Point, counterpoint

Bibek Debroy, has been commenting left, right and centre on economic issues and has even used limericks, which have added flourish to the debates. It may be only proper to join the debates with him in the same coin.
Change the year or
Change the five-year plan,
But being of
Right of Centre clan,
You may claim that you did really
devils fought,
But for poor this shadow boxing will come to a naught.
Who has forgotten
Don Quixote!
Y P Issar Karnal
Bibek Debroy responds:
You got a kick!
But it wasn’t a limerick.
Don’t know about clan,
I do what I can.
Only posterity shall prove what will stick.
